Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the US$139.99 ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless, a cross-platform, wireless mechanical gaming keyboard engineered for “effortless customization, refined acoustics, and competitive performance.”

° Shelpful, the company behind the ADHD-friendly task and habit app, has launched its first-ever physical product: Shelpful Smart Tags — tech-enabled stickers that you tap with your phone to trigger automations. Smart Tags turn real-life moments into action. Tap your phone, and your next step just happens — log a habit, send a message, start a routine. No digging through apps. No forgetting. Just tap and go.

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