TEMPEST has been added to the Retrocade app on Apple Arcade.

The newest addition introduces one of the most distinctive arcade shooters ever created, known for its fast-paced gameplay and striking vector graphics.

With the arrival of Tempest, Retrocade now features 12 classic arcade experiences, each optimized for quick play sessions, global leaderboards and unlockable achievements::

ASTEROIDS – Blast through space in iconic, geometric vector style

BUBBLE BOBBLE – Trap enemies in bubbles and help Bub & Bob rescue their girlfriends

BREAKOUT – Smash every brick with precise paddle control

CENTIPEDE – Stop the insect swarm with trackball precision

DIG DUG: Control Dig Dug to spear and pop monsters, crush with rocks, and score big!

FROGGER – Dodge highway traffic and treacherous rivers to hop your way home

GALAGA – New fighter with rapid-fire missiles battles aliens; rescue ships for dual fire!

HAUNTED CASTLE – Whip your way through Dracula’s domain to save your bride

PAC-MAN – Players clear stages by eating Pac-Dots while avoiding four unique ghosts.

SPACE INVADERS – Defend Earth from wave after wave of Invader attack

TEMPEST – Survive the spinning vortex of this high-speed vector shooter.

TRACK & FIELD – Shatter world records with rapid-fire button mashing

The gang at Resolution Games says they’ll continue to expand Retrocade with additional updates and ongoing improvements in the future.

As I’ve said before, I really like Retrocade. However, I wish it ran natively on the Mac.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

° Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

° Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

° An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

° Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

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