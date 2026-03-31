Paul McCartney is officially set to perform at Apple Park in celebration of Apple’s 50th anniversary, reports MacRumors.

In a post on Reddit, a user shared an image of McCartney’s soundcheck last night (shown below). There’s no word on whether Apple plans to record the Paul McCartney show and release it to the general public.

On March 12 Apple announced that it would mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.”

In the coming weeks, the company said it and its global community would celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, “recognizing the creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related