Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple discontinued more than just the Mac Pro this month.

° From Macworld: As Apple celebrates its 50th anniversary, meet 10 of the lesser-known people who helped it get this far.

° From Cult of Mac: Here are five times Apple turned failed products into huge successes.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple SVP Eddy Cue has previously suggested that we may not be using iPhones ten years from now, but marketing chief Greg Joswiak appears to disagree.

° From AppleInsider: John Sculley’s ten years as Apple CEO saw huge financial growth and innovative ideas like the Newton — but also a financial crash and the ousting of Steve Jobs.

° From The MacObserver: Apple shifts AI strategy, focusing on hardware, services, and App Store revenue as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple Intelligence won’t drive direct profits.

° From Fast Company: Ron Wayne, Apple’s third co-founder insists he still owns 10% of Apple.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the Road to MacStock Conference kicks off with organizer Mike Potter, previewing the biggest event yet as the conference marks its 10th in-person year.

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