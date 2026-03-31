Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it plans to start targeting 18 U.S. technology and finance companies, including Apple, in the Middle East, reports CBS News.

The IRGC had issued a similar threat in early March, warning that the country’s “legitimate targets are gradually expanding.” In a post today on the Telegram messaging app, the IRGC accused 18 U.S.-based companies of acting as “spies” for the U.S. government, helping it to carry out strikes.

The targets on the it list are mostly big tech firms including Apple, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM and Cisco. However, financial giant J.P. Morgan and Elon Musk’s Tesla were also named, along with defense contractor Boeing and microchip maker Nvidia.

The IRGC is a multi-service primary force of the Iranian Armed Forces. It consists of five service branches: Ground Forces, Aerospace Force, Navy, Quds Force, and Basij. It is led by a commander-in-chief, who is appointed by and reports to the Supreme Leader of Iran.

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