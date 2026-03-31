Apple’s request for a rehearing in its lawsuit with Epic Games over App Store fees has been denied, according to a according to a court filing — as noted by AppleInsider.

This means no changes will be made to how external purchases are handled for now. “”The panel unanimously votes to deny the petition for panel rehearing,” the court hearing says.

This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here. The five-year battle against Apple has cost the developer well over $100 million in legal fees alone, and CEO Tim Sweeney says that the total cost has been north of a billion dollars, according to 9to5Mac.

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