Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Newsweek: An Apple user was stunned after being directed to mental health support by the Apple Health app—but arrived at a gambling website.

° From AppleInsider: Crunchyroll has finally arrived on Apple TV as a dedicated channel, which means users can stream and download their favorite anime all within the Apple TV app.

° From Macworld: Behind Apple’s biggest successes are products that reshaped the company when it needed it most.

° From MacRumors: In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple takes aim at cybercriminals’ more desperate tactic to infect Mac users.

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