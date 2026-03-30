The latest research from Omdia shows that US personal computer (PC) shipments (excluding tablets) grew 3% year-on-year in quarter four (Q4) 2025 to 18.2 million units, reversing two consecutive quarters of annual decline.

Apple sold 2.9 million Macs during the quarter for 15.7% market share of the US PC market. That compares to sales of 3 million and 17.1% market share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mac sales dipped 5.3% annually.

Apple is now the fourth biggest PC vendor in the US. Ahead of it are HP (25% market share), Dell (24.6% market share), and Lenovo (16.3% market share).

Omdia says full-year 2025 shipments of PCs reached 71.5 million units, up 3% from 2024. However, 2026 shipments are forecast to decline 13% year-on-year due to highly constrained supply of memory and storage products, says the research group.

Mac sales should see a turn-around with the introduction of the MacBook Neo. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the Mac recently had its best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers. He didn’t mention the Neo by name, but his statement came just after the US$599 laptop debuted.

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