India’s smartphone sales declined 9% year-over-year (YoY) in the first nine weeks of 2026, but iPhone sales grew 12% according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s success was supported by discounts and sustained demand for its iPhone 17 series, notes the research group. Counterpoint says the overall decline in India’s smartphone sales was due to rising device prices and cautious consumer sentiment, both leading to weaker retail conversions across channels.

What’s more, rising memory costs have led Android manufacturers to raise prices on existing models, while new products are also being introduced at higher price points. And memory prices are expected to increase through 2026, forcing manufacturers to rethink their margin and shipment strategies, opines Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh.

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