iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 offer a new “Playlist Playground” feature for Apple Music.

It lets you create a playlist with a text-based prompt. You can create, edit, and curate playlists with custom titles, descriptions, and smart cover art. Key features include AI-driven song suggestions, improved playlist organization with folders, and the ability to pin up to six favorite playlists for quick access.

To create a new playlist: In the Music app, go to Library > Playlists > New Playlist. Find a song/album, tap the three dots (… ), and select “Add to Playlist.”

You can organize playlists by creating folders in the Library that can hold multiple playlists such as different genres or seasonal mixes, You can pin up to six favorite playlists, albums, or artists to the top of your library for quick access.

Long-press on a pinned item to choose whether tapping it will “Go to,” “Play,” or “Shuffle” the playlist. What’s more, within the edit menu of a playlist, you can use new options to customize the cover art.

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