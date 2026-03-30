Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting surprise performances and other events around the world over the past few weeks, and those celebrations will conclude this week with a big finale, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees,” he said in an X post. “Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he’s still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would’ve been ecstatic.”

On March 12 Apple announced that it would mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.”

In the coming weeks, the company said it and its global community will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, “recognizing the creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology.”

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