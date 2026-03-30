Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 240 that includes fixes and updates for CSS, Editing, Forms, HTML, Media, PDF, Rendering, SVG, Scrolling, Web API, Web Extensions, Web Inspector, and WebAssembly.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

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