Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 23-27.

° Apple considered buying a company called Lux Optics to enhance the Camera app in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro with the company’s Halide app.

° New versions of the Apple TV set-op box and new HomePod minis should arrive in September (if not sooner).

° An entry level iPad with an A12 processor is purportedly “almost ready to go.”

° Apple is planning “an elaborate 50th birthday party” at its Cupertino, California headquarters, according to Bloomberg.

° A new reports says the iPhone Air is popular in regions where “form-factor innovation and device portability are paramount.”

° Apple’s 2026 Worldwide Developer Conference will kick off on Monday, June 8.

° Apple TV products tallied 13 nominations in the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards.

° Apple Business — a new platform that “includes key services companies need to run and grow” — will be available April 14.

° Apple has released macOS 26.4, iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4, and watchOS 26.4.

° Apple is planning a standalone Siri app for iOS 27 and macOS 27, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Poland’s government plans to start work on a digital service text bill that could affect Apple.

° Apple now has permission to “distill” Google’s Gemini model to customize it for Siri and other AI features.

° A former Apple engineer, accused of stealing trade secrets regarding the Apple Vision Pro, has settled his lawsuit with the company.

° Apple has blocked AppGrid, a Launchpad-like app, from the Mac App Store.

° Apple is uniquely positioned to turn the PC market volatility into a growth opportunity​​, according to Counterpoint Research.

° Apple has expanded its American manufacturing program with four new partners.

° Apple has given iPhone designers bonuses to defer defections to OpenAI, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the Mac Pro is being discontinued.

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