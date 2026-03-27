Apple TV has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at season two of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”), its Spanish-language crime drama.

It features an entirely Latin American cast and crew led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“Perdidos en la Noche”). Created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca”) and Pablo Aramendi (“Tijuana”), “Women in Blue” season two will make its global debut with the first episode on Wednesday, August 12 on Apple TV, followed by one episode weekly through September 30.

Here’s how it’s described: “Women in Blue” season two will follow María (Mori), now promoted to lieutenant, as she finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull toward the truth when the body of a student activist is discovered, and the Azules are pulled into an investigation that reaches back to the student massacre of 1968. Before they can make sense of what they’ve found, the body of a person connected to that brutal chapter of history is found, sending shock waves through the department. Someone is delivering justice straight to the police’s door, and the Azules are the department’s last hope of stopping the killer. As María, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) fight battles both inside and outside the precinct, buried truths rise to the surface and they’re forced to confront an uncomfortable question: in a system plagued with corruption, what is the cost of fighting for their ideals?

The series stars Mori, Sariñana, Téllez, Rasgado, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappán, Horacio García Rojas and Bruno Bichir.

“Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is produced by Lemon Studios for Apple TV and is created by Rovzar and Aramendi. Rovzar, Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss (“Yellowstone”), Alejandro Lozano (“Control Z”), Erica Sánchez Su (“Monarca”), and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar (“Monarca”) serve as executive producers.

You can watch the first season of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

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