Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Aulumu has launched the US$45.98 G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand, a premium magnetic smartphone stand designed for iPhone 12–17 and other magnetic devices. Featuring 3-axis rotation with independent movement across the X, Y, and Z axes, the G09 is designed to provide smooth 360° adjustment for more precise viewing, filming, and hands-free use in daily life.

° WaterField Designs has introduce a refreshed Air Porter Carry-On, an underseat personal item updated through direct customer feedback. This enhanced travel bag (US$429 to $449) purportedly offers significant improvements in security, organization, and material options, all while maintaining its compact footprint designed to fit under most airline seats and preserve legroom.

° OtterBox is expanding its offering for the new iPhone 17e with a lineup of its signature case series. The launch includes new and updated designs across Figura Series, Symmetry Series, Sole Series, Defender Series Pro, Defender Series Pro XT and Commuter Series.

° As a Matter-enabled device over Wi-Fi, the KM1 is designed to work across a wide range of smart home platforms. It has been tested and verified with platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Home Assistant, and Homey. It’s now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJCYV2LD or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-water-leak-km1/ .

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