BBC Arts has launched a full classical music concert filmed in Apple Immersive for Apple Vision Pro.

Apple says that Apple Immersive places Apple Vision Pro users at the center of live events and stories as they unfold. Debut at the BBC Proms is available on the Apple TV app for free from today, offering audiences a way to experience the BBC Proms like never before. The immersive pilot is the result of BBC’s innovative research and development work with the support of Apple, to explore how emerging technologies could help bring the best of arts and culture to more people, according to Suzy Klein, head of Arts and Classical Music TV.

The experience follows Austrian piano sensation Lukas Sternath as he takes to the stage in his BBC Proms debut, performing Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor “with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, under chief conductor Sakari Oramo.

Filmed at the Royal Albert Hall during the 2025 Proms season, the experience brings viewers onto the stage and into the heart of the orchestra, Klein said. Audiences can watch the performance just inches away from the pianist’s hands, surrounded by the full force of the orchestra in Spatial Audio, and immersed in the grandeur of one of the world’s most historic concert venues.

“BBC Arts is committed to seeking out new ways for people to experience arts and culture, and to reach new audiences with our rich offering,” Klein said. “We’re grateful that Apple Vision Pro makes this innovative project possible, and to Livewire Pictures for embracing the new technology. We hope audiences are encouraged to also experience the magic of the Proms in person at the Royal Albert Hall this summer, or to follow from home on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.”

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