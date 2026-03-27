Apple provided the FBI with a real iCloud email address hidden behind Apple’s “Hide My Email” feature, reports 404 Media.

“The move isn’t surprising but still provides uncommon insight into what data is available to authorities regarding the Apple feature,” the article notes. “The data was turned over during an investigation into a man who allegedly sent a threatening email to Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel.”

According to Apple, Hide My Email is a service that lets you keep your personal email address private whether you’re creating a new account with an app, signing up for a newsletter online, or sending an email to someone you don’t know well.

There are two main ways to use Hide My Email: With Sign in with Apple, which lets you create an account using a randomly-generated email address directly within a supported third-party app or website. Or with iCloud+, which lets you generate as many random email addresses as you need on your device, in Safari, or on iCloud.com, which you can use for whatever site or purpose you choose.

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