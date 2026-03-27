Apple has hired Google executive Lilian Rincon to lead AI product marketing as it prepares a delayed and “more personalized” overhaul of its Siri assistant, reports Axios.

She will serve as president of product marketing for artificial intelligence and will report to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. Rincon previously worked at Google for nearly a decade, where she oversaw the company’s shopping and assistant products.

The appointment comes as Apple prepares to release an improved version of Siri, its virtual assistant, later this year. The updated will be rebuilt using technology from Alphabet Inc’s Gemini AI model

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