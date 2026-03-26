Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Engadget: Apple now requires users in the region to verify their ages and to prove they’re 18 years old or above before they can access “certain services or features, or take certain actions on their account.”

° From Cult of Mac: John Ternus as Apple CEO would be a big win for the iPad.

° From 9to5Mac: GM is now rolling out native Apple Music app to more cars.

° From MacRumors: App Store Connect, a tool that allows app developers to view App Store metrics such as total downloads, has received a major update.

° From Wired: Iranian citizens are trying to keep themselves safe during the war with the U.S. with a crowdsourced iOS app.

° From Deadline: Shooting is underway on the second season of Apple TV’s The Studio with guest stars including Madonna, Michael Keaton, Julia Glover and Donald Glover.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss why Apple TV+ still feels undervalued despite an expanding slate of films, kids programming, awards recognition, and sports success.

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