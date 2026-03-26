Apple Original Films announced it has landed “Liminal,” a new sci-fi thriller starring Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Wonder Man,” “Watchmen”). Hailing from Apple Studios, the feature will be directed by Louis Leterrier (“Fast X,” “Lupin,” upcoming “11817”).

“Liminal” is a sci-fi action-thriller based on the AWA graphic novel “Telepaths” by Eisner Award winner J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber.

Here’s a summary of the book: At 11:04 a.m. on January 21st, 2017, Jordan opens the door to his mother’s bedroom. As his eyes adjust to the half-light, he finds her lying in bed, eyes closed and mouth agape. In that instant he cannot tell whether she is asleep or dead. The sight of his mother’s body, caught between these two possibilities, causes Jordan to plunge headlong into the uncertain depths of consciousness itself.

Zach Studin will produce the film for AWA Studios. Kevin Walsh will produce for The Walsh Company via his overall deal with Apple Studios. Ray Angelic will serve as executive producer, along with Straczynski, Epting and Reber. The project was written by Justin Rhodes (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). Co-producers are Patrick McNamara for The Walsh Company, and Juliet Kirby.

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