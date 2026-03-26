Apple has given iPhone designers bonuses to defer defections to OpenAI, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

From his report: Employees see the pay bumps as a direct response to a recent uptick in recruiting from startups. Still, the bonuses are a fraction of what OpenAI and others are offering. In some cases, those companies are paying individual Apple engineers roughly $1 million in stock annually to jump ship …. While the bonuses are unusual, it’s not the first time Apple has taken such a step. During poaching concerns three years ago, the company handed out similar packages.

According to The Information OpenAI has recruited more than two dozen employees from Apple who worked on hardware, up from 10 last year. Those recruits worked on Apple’s user interfaces, wearables, camera, and audio technology.

One recruit, Cyrus Daniel Irani, worked for Apple for 15 years and designed Siri’s multicolored waveform introduced with the iPhone 6S. Another, Erik de Jong, was a senior executive working on Apple Watch hardware.

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