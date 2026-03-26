Apple says it’s expanding its American manufacturing program with four new partners.

The tech giant is working with Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to manufacture essential materials and components in the U.S. for Apple products sold around the world, creating jobs and strengthening America’s manufacturing capabilities, says CEO Tim Cook. Apple is planning to spend $400 million for these new programs through 2030.

Today’s expansion accelerates the momentum of AMP, a key part of Apple’s $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation. The program’s initial partners, including Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, are already achieving major milestones to expand advanced manufacturing in America and strengthen Apple’s domestic supply chain, according to Cook.

Longtime Apple supplier TDK will manufacture sensors for Apple in the U.S. for the very first time. The two companies have collaborated for over 30 years on various technologies, including advanced tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors that support key iPhone features like camera stabilization. TDK’s U.S. facility will supply TMR sensors in devices shipped all over the world, and will increase the volume of chips that Apple will source from U.S. silicon supply chains.

Apple, Bosch, and TSMC will work together to produce integrated circuits (ICs) for Bosch’s new sensing hardware at TSMC Washington in Camas, Washington. These ICs are essential for features like Crash Detection, Activity tracking, and elevation in Apple products.

Apple is also working with Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries to establish new semiconductor process technologies at GlobalFoundries’ facility in Malta, New York. GlobalFoundries’ newest silicon process will be available in the U.S. for the first time to enable key technologies for Apple products. This collaboration enables Cirrus Logic to develop mixed-signal solutions for a number of Apple applications, including advanced ICs to power Face ID systems.

Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems will provide cutting-edge materials and technologies essential for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics. Apple says this collaboration will pioneer innovations for high-performance computing and AI, bolstering the domestic production of critical components and strengthening America’s leadership in advanced technology.

Apple’s commitment to supporting American jobs and manufacturing includes the Apple Manufacturing Academy, launched last fall in Detroit to provide small- and medium-sized manufacturers hands-on training in AI, automation, and smart manufacturing. The academy has already supported nearly 150 businesses through dozens of free in-person training sessions and virtual programming.

The academy will host its first Spring Forum from April 30 to May 1 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, bringing together students, educators, industry leaders, and businesses of all sizes for immersive conversations around how AI is transforming the industry. To learn more about the Apple Manufacturing Academy or to register to attend the upcoming Spring Forum, visit manufacturingacademy.msu.edu.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related