Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the Mac Pro is being discontinued.

It has been removed from Apple’s website as of Thursday afternoon. The “buy” page on Apple’s website for the Mac Pro now redirects to the Mac’s homepage, where all references have been removed. Apple has also confirmed to 9to5Mac that it has no plans to offer future Mac Pro hardware.

This is no surprise. In November 2025, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said in his latest “Power On” newsletter that the Mac Pro was “on the back burner” and might never be updated. He said the company has pretty much written off the highest end pro and that the Mac Studio is the future of Apple’s pro desktop line.

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