Parallels, which specializes in virtualization and end-user computing (EUC) solutions, has announced findings from new Omdia research, sponsored in part by Parallels.

The resulting report, Browser Management and Security: Emerging Strategies, Requirements, and Success Factors, reveals that browser security has rapidly become one of the top investment priorities for enterprise IT and security teams.

The survey highlights the growing scale of browser-based threats. More than two in three (68%) organizations report an increase in browser-based attacks over the past two years, and more than half (55%) say they experienced a browser-related attack or security incident in the last 12 months.

At the same time, the browser has become the primary interface for many enterprise applications, with 32% of users accessing corporate applications from unmanaged devices, expanding the potential attack surface for organizations.

As a result, secure browsing solutions are gaining momentum across enterprises. 44% of organizations already use secure browsing technologies, such as remote browser isolation, secure extensions, or enterprise browsers, to better protect users and corporate data.

In fact, 85% of organizations report increasing investments in browser security solutions, with more than one-third (36%) indicating significant increases.

Secure browsing solutions now represent a meaningful portion of enterprise security budgets, with most organizations allocating either dedicated funding or discrete line items within broader security programs. Nearly two-in-three (62%) respondents rank browser security as a top-five security priority, even amid competing pressures from AI, cloud expansion, supply chain risk, and insider threats.

“The browser has quietly become one of the biggest attack surfaces in the enterprise, and organizations are starting to treat it that way,” said Gabe Knuth, principal analyst at Omdia. “Browser-based threats now account for a real share of security incidents, and companies are responding accordingly by elevating the importance of browser security, building it into their architecture, and putting dedicated budget behind it.”

“The browser has effectively become the front door to enterprise applications and data,” added Elena Koryakina, chief product and technology officer at Parallels. “Organizations are recognizing that traditional security controls alone are no longer enough, and they’re investing in solutions that can secure web activity, protect sensitive information, and integrate seamlessly with their existing security architecture.”

Survey Methodology

The Omdia research was conducted during December 2025 and January 2026, surveying 400 IT and cybersecurity professionals at organizations with 100 or more employees across North America. To access the full survey, visit parallels.com/products/ras/all-resources/reports/browser-security-2026/.

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