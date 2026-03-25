Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: After pressure from regulatory committees about fears of Chinese spies and botnets, the FCC has placed a ban on all new foreign-made consumer routers.

° From Macworld: Ads are coming to Maps because Apple needs to keep growing. To hell with your experience, one of the world’s richest companies needs more Services revenue.

° From TrendForce: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is accelerating its capacity expansion both at home and abroad, with construction timelines reportedly being compressed across the board.

° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the article) Apple has accelerated efforts to diversify its OLED sourcing away from Chinese suppliers such as BOE as a wave of new products are coming.

° From Fox Business: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he is “not a fan of AI,” warning the technology lacks reliability and the human understanding users expect.

° From TechCrunch: Someone has publicly leaked an exploit kit that can hack millions of iPhones.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s progress toward under-display Face ID and a fully uninterrupted iPhone display is encountering ongoing challenges, according to a post from Weibo poster “Fixed Focus Digital.”

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is launching Tap to Pay on iPhone in Mexico.

° From MacVoices Live!: Apple’s measured AI strategy is the topic of a compelling article by Horace Dediu, arguing that restraint and flexibility may prove smarter than heavy investment. The MacVoices Live panel discuss the conclusions and more.

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