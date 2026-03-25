Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From AppleInsider: After pressure from regulatory committees about fears of Chinese spies and botnets, the FCC has placed a ban on all new foreign-made consumer routers.
° From Macworld: Ads are coming to Maps because Apple needs to keep growing. To hell with your experience, one of the world’s richest companies needs more Services revenue.
° From TrendForce: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is accelerating its capacity expansion both at home and abroad, with construction timelines reportedly being compressed across the board.
° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the article) Apple has accelerated efforts to diversify its OLED sourcing away from Chinese suppliers such as BOE as a wave of new products are coming.
° From Fox Business: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he is “not a fan of AI,” warning the technology lacks reliability and the human understanding users expect.
° From TechCrunch: Someone has publicly leaked an exploit kit that can hack millions of iPhones.
° From MacRumors: Apple’s progress toward under-display Face ID and a fully uninterrupted iPhone display is encountering ongoing challenges, according to a post from Weibo poster “Fixed Focus Digital.”
° From 9to5Mac: Apple is launching Tap to Pay on iPhone in Mexico.
° From MacVoices Live!: Apple’s measured AI strategy is the topic of a compelling article by Horace Dediu, arguing that restraint and flexibility may prove smarter than heavy investment. The MacVoices Live panel discuss the conclusions and more.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today