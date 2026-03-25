A former Apple engineer, accused of stealing trade secrets regarding the Apple Vision Pro, has settled his lawsuit with the company, reports 9to5Mac.

In June 2025 Apple claimed one of its San Jose engineers stole trade secrets, then took them to rivals. Di Liu, a seven-year employee, told Apple he was resigning his position as a design engineer to spend more time with his family and look after his health, but he had secretly taken a job with a rival, and before leaving the tech giant, he stole a “massive volume” of its trade secrets, Apple alleged in a lawsuit.

Over his seven years at Cupertino-headquartered Apple, Liu rose to become a senior product-design engineer, and worked on the research and development of the Apple Vision Pro. He now works as a product-design engineer at Santa Monica-based Snap, which owns social messaging app Snapchat, and sells a wearable product called “Spectacles.”

His final role at Apple gave him “access to various novel Apple technologies that are embodied in Apple Vision Pro or not yet released,” Apple said. In the company’s lawsuit, when Liu resigned, he concealed from Apple a job offer two weeks earlier from Snap that meant “he would soon start working in a product design role at Snap substantially similar to the role he held at Apple.”

According to SiliconValley.com, Apple accused Liu of breaking his confidentiality agreement, and is seeking unspecified damages. The company also wanted a court order forcing Liu to return allegedly stolen trade secrets, and subject his electronic devices and cloud accounts to inspection, to ensure they contain none of Apple’s proprietary information.

The case, which was filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court in California, was dismissed this week following a settlement agreement between Liu and Apple, notes 9to5Mac.

“Mr. Liu has reached an agreement with Apple to resolve this matter by returning Apple confidential information in his possession and making a payment to Apple for monetary damages,” this week’s filing reads.

Liu also took to LinkedIn to post a public apology for “dumbly” downloading confidential information from Apple when departing the company. In the post, Liu wrote that he is “truly sorry for what occurred and the burdens caused to others.”

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