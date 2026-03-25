Apple has rolled out a new firmware update for the Studio Display and ‌Studio Display‌ XDR. There were no release notes.

The ‌Studio Display‌ Firmware 26.4 update is only for the new ‌Studio Display‌ options, not for the previous model. The firmware can be updated by connecting the display to a Mac and going to System Settings > Software Update.

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