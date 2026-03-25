Apple has posted new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. There are no release notes for the update.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

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