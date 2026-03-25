Apple now has permission to “distill” Google’s Gemini model to customize it for Siri and other AI features, reports The Information (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Google has given Apple “complete access” to customize Gemini or create smaller models for specific tasks, the article says. For example, the tech giant can build design models that can run on is devices without having to connect to the Internet.

“Since Apple has full access to Gemini, its student model can also learn to imitate the internal computations that Gemini uses to arrive at its answers, which can be more eﬀective than just imitating the answers it spits out,” according to The Information. “This results in smaller models that roughly approximate the performance of their state-of-the-art teachers but require significantly less computing power to run.”

For now Gemini will continue to provide responses for Siri’s answers. In January it was reported that Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri.

The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Here’s the info from the statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.

Also, Google is developing a native Gemini app for the Mac, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. If/when it arrives, Mac users will no longer have to use a web browser to use Gemini. The app is designed to match other “personal AI assistants” such as ChatGPT and Claude. And it will integrate with other Mac apps through a Desktop Intelligence feature. There’s no timeline on when we’ll see the Mac version of Gemini.

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