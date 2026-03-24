Tubi has set a “novel” partnership with Apple for Formula 1 altcasts, reports Deadline.

The over-the-top ad-supported streaming television service owned by Fox Corporation has set its first partnership with Apple TV for alternative broadcasts of select Formula 1 races during the 2026 season. Apple recently took over global rights to the auto racing circuit and has already shown a willingness to form unorthodox partnerships with third parties like Netflix in order to drive viewership.

Deadline says the F1 altcasts will feature creators who are racing experts providing analysis and commentary. The races that will be featured will be announced at a later date, Tubi said.

By the way, an altcast (or alternate broadcast) is a secondary, customized live sports feed, providing unique commentary, data, or animations. These broadcasts target new audiences, including families and younger fans, by offering a relaxed or specialized viewing experience compared to traditional coverage

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