Apple TV has announced that its award-winning and celebrated space drama series, “For All Mankind,” has been renewed for a sixth and final season, marking the show’s final mission ahead of its highly anticipated season five debut.

From creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the 10-episode fifth season lifts off on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, March 27, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 29, and an exciting new spinoff, “Star City,” is set to make its global debut on May 29.

Since its global debut as part of the launch of Apple TV in 2019, “For All Mankind” has been widely and consistently celebrated as “superior sci-fi” and “one of the best shows on television.” The series has earned recognition from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards, along with nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and other leading industry honors.

The sixth and final season of “For All Mankind” is about to go into production and the first four seasons are streaming globally on Apple TV.

In the upcoming season five of “For All Mankind,” the generation-spanning series picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.

The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”).

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

You can watch all seasons of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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