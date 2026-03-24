Apple TV products tallied 13 nominations in the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards.

“Pluribus,” “Severance,” and “The Studio” are nominated in the International category.

Taron Egerton is nominated as Leading Actor in the Apple Original Films’ movie, “Smoke.”

“Vietnam: The War That Changed America” is nominated in the Specialist Factual division. Its director, Rob Coldstream,” is nominated in the Director: Factual category.

Sam Donovan is nominated in the Director: Fiction category for the “Fifth Season” episode of “Severance.”

Fiona Brands is nominated in the Editing: Fiction category for the sixth episode of “Slow Horses.”

Suzie Lavell is nominated in the Photography & Lighting: Fiction category for the “Fifth Season” episode of “”Severance.”

Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Ben Tisdall, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, and Conor Thompson are nominated in the Sound: Fiction category for “Slow Horses.”

Francois Dumoulin, and Gavin McKenzie are nominated in the Special, Visual & Graphic Effects for “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age.”

Will Smith is nominated in the Writer: Drama category for “Slow Horses.”

The awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the best British and international television contributions. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on April 26.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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