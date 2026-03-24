Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — has been updated to version 3.9.

The upgrade probable starting pitchers for MLB games, car numbers in NASCAR leaderboards, and the ability to turn off sports betting odds directly within the app.

Live Activities from Apple Sports deliver real-time updates directly to a user’s iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch.1 Game Card Sharing lets fans share their excitement for any tournament or match across all supported leagues and competitions.

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