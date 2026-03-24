Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.4, iOS 26.4. iPadOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4, and watchOS 26.4.

macOS Tahoe 26.4 returns the compact tab bar Safari option and adds a new Charge Limit feature for setting a maximum charge from 80-100% for a Mac laptop.

The upgrade also includes Apple Creator Studio for the Freeform app and a Family Sharing change. Purchase Sharing lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organizer.

There are also eight new emojis. macOS Tahoe 26.4 can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. By the way, the upgrade also ads warnings for apps that will quit working when Apple ditches support for Rosetta 2 after macOS 27, which will almost certainly arrive this fall.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are Apple’s release notes for the upgrades:

Apple Music– Playlist Playground (beta) generates a playlist from your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist– Concerts helps you discover nearby shows from artists in your library and recommends new artists based on what you listen to– Offline Music Recognition in Control Center identifies songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when you’re back online– Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing brings curated playlists to the Home Screen– Full screen backgrounds give album and playlist pages a more immersive look

Accessibility– Reduce bright effects setting minimizes bright flashes when tapping on elements like buttons– Subtitle and caption settings are available from the captions icon while viewing media, making them easier to find, customize, and preview– Reduce Motion setting more reliably reduces the animations of Liquid Glass for users sensitive to on screen motion

This update also includes the following enhancements:– 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard– Freeform gains advanced image creation and editing tools, and a premium content library, joining Apple Creator Studio– Mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding, and filter for urgent reminders in your Smart Lists– Purchase Sharing lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organizer– Improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly

tvOS 26.34 adds a “Genius Browse” section that offers recommendations for TV shows and movies across multiple suggested categories based on a user’s content preferences. IT also removes the dedicated iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps that Apple began phasing out in 2023.

tvOS 26.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically.

visionOS 26.4 includes bug fixes and security improvements, along with improved Spatial Audio and eight new emoji characters, according to Apple’s release notes.

Even cooler, it adds support for Nvidia CloudXR 6.0, which enables the ability for users to stream compatible games and software from a Mac or PC to Apple Vision Pro.

To install it on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

Here are Apple’s release notes for watchOS 26.4: This update introduces 8 new emoji, along with other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Watch This update also includes the following enhancements:

– Support for AirPods Max 2– Workout type icon in the Workout app lets you start a workout with a single tap– 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard

watchOS 26.4 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

Apple has also posted HomePod Software 26.4 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The upgrade includes bug fixes and security improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. It should install automatically. The update includes performance and stability improvements.

Finally, Apple has rolled out software updates for older iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS versions: iOS 18.7.7, iPadOS 18.77, macOS 15.7.5, macOS 14.8.5, watchOS 8.8.2, and watchOS 5.3.10. The upgrades focused on security updates.

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