Apple has announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that the tech giant says includes “key services companies need to manage devices, reach more customers, equip team members with essential apps and tools, and get support from experts to run and grow efficiently and securely.”

Apple Business features built-in mobile device management, helping businesses configure employee groups, device settings, security, and apps with Blueprints to get started. In addition, customers can now set up business email, calendar, and directory services with their own domain name for communication and collaboration.

And Apple Business can help millions of companies grow their reach and connect with local customers across Apple Maps, Mail, Wallet, Siri, and more, including a new option coming this summer that will enable businesses in the U.S. and Canada to place local ads in Maps during key search and discovery moments, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. Apple Business will be available starting Tuesday, April 14, in more than 200 countries and regions.

Built-In Mobile Device Management

Apple Business offers built-in mobile device management (MDM), facilitating a view of an organization’s Apple devices, settings, and more from a single interface. Previously available as a subscription within Apple Business Essentials in the U.S., Apple Business is designed to make IT easy — including for small businesses without dedicated IT resources, says Prescott.

Apple Business includes new Blueprints to set up devices with preconfigured settings and apps. It also includes options to purchase upgraded iCloud storage and support with AppleCare+ for Business. A companion Apple Business app will allow employees to install apps for work, view colleague contact information, and request support while on the go.3

Prescott says Apple Business expands the availability of Apple Business Manager to more than 200 countries and regions, and supports additional device management features, including:

° Managed Apple Accounts: Company data remains secure while employee data remains private, with cryptographic separation of work and personal data on devices. Apple Business enables automated Managed Apple Account creation for new employees through integration with an identity service provider, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, and more.

° Employee management: Create user groups by function or team to assign apps and roles. Organizations can also create custom roles to manage access exactly the way they want.

° App distribution: Easily acquire and distribute apps to employees and teams through the App Store.

° Admin API: Simplify large deployments with API access to device, user, audit, and MDM service data.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related