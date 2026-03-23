The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) revealed the winners of the 51st Gracie Awards on Monday morning. Rhea Seehorn of Apple TV’s “Pluribus” was among the winners, reports The Wrap.

The annual list from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) aims to honor the women in media “who consistently show up, tell the truth and make it impossible for viewers to look away.” In addition to Seehorn, the other winners include “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa, “I Love L.A.” creator Rachel Sennott, All Her Fault” lead Sarah Snook, CNN anchor Abby Phillip, Oprah Winfrey, Monica Lewinsky and Tina Knowles.

Sennott, Barbie Kligman (“Doc”) and Quiana Burns (“The Tamron Hall Show”) all took home this year’s top showrunner awards, while Seehorn and LaNasa won the awards for Best Leading and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Elsewhere, “Landman” star Paulina Chávez won Best Actress in a Breakthrough Role for her work in the Paramount+ original series, and Snook won Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Made for TV Movie or Limited Series for her turn in Peacock’s “All Her Fault.”

The female-led cast of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” also took home this year’s Gracie Award for Best Ensemble Cast.

This year’s national winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 19, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The Gracies’ local television, radio and student award recipients, meanwhile, will be recognized a month later at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 16, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. You can find the complete list of winners here.

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