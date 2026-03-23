The iPhone Air has been controversial to say the least. However, crowdsourced Speedtest data published by Ookla says that, while the device has struggled to move beyond a niche role in markets like the United States, it’s found greater traction in regions where form-factor innovation and device portability are paramount.

South Korea (11.2% share), Japan (8.9% share) and Singapore (8.4%) led iPhone Air adoption globally based on Speedtest samples, emerging as the primary strongholds for the new design. Europe presents a fragmented picture. Design-forward markets like Sweden (8.6%) and Italy (7.7%) show strong uptake, while the U.K. (6.5%) aligns more closely with conservative North American purchasing patterns, according to Ookla.

At a 6.8% adoption rate, the United States sits in the lower half of the global adoption table. While this figure may appear modest, Ookla says it represents a shift in the domestic landscape.

From the report: Rather than indicating a lack of interest, this 6.8% share signals a more distributed and balanced installed base of iPhone models than in previous cycles, proving that there is a definitive, albeit specific, place for a slim flagship in the U.S. portfolio.

Comparing the launch dynamics of the iPhone 16 family in late 2024 against the iPhone 17 family a year later confirms that the “Air” was a necessary strategic pivot for Apple’s non-Pro lineup. For several cycles, the “Plus” model occupied a difficult position in the portfolio—offering a larger screen without the premium features of the Pro Max—which resulted in tepid consumer interest.

The iPhone Air debuted in September 2025 as the thinnest iPhone ever. Pricing starts at US$999 and it’s available in four finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. You can read all the details here.

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