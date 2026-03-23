The entry level iPad is expected to be updated to version 12 with Apple Intelligence support later this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

He said it will pack an A18 processor and is almost “ready to go.” Gurman says no major design changes are planned for the tablet update.

We could see the iPad 12 as soon as May, he adds. Apple Intelligence is already available on all other iPad models, including the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

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