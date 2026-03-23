Apple has announced that its 2026 Worldwide Developer Conference will kick off on Monday, June 8. Open to all developers at no cost, it will be online as it has been for years and run through Friday, June 12.

WWDC kicks off with the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union on Monday, June 8. The conference continues online all week with over 100 video sessions and interactive group labs and appointments, where developers can connect directly with Apple engineers and designers to explore the latest announcements. The conference will take place on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel; and on the Apple Developer bilibili channel in China.

A special in-person event at Apple Park on June 8 will offer developers and students the opportunity to watch the Keynote and the Platforms State of the Union, meet with Apple engineers and designers, take part in special labs and activities, and connect with the worldwide developer community. Space will be limited; details on how to submit a request to attend can be found on the Apple Developer website.

This year’s winning students in the Swift Student Challenge will be notified on Thursday, March 26, and will be eligible to request to attend the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Distinguished Winners will be recognized for their outstanding submissions and invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Apple will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC through the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. Developers can also follow the conference worldwide on LinkedIn and WeChat, and on bilibili in China.

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