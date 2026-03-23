Apple plans to open a store at the Mítikah shopping mall in the south of Mexico City, according to a recently-deleted page on real estate company Allux’s website — as noted by MacRumors.

Mítikah is a mixed-use building complex with Mexico City’s tallest skyscraper in the Benito Juárez borough of southern Mexico City across the Circuito Interior inner ring road from Coyoacán. It opened in 2022. The tower was integrated with neighboring properties into a mixed-use residential, office, retail and medical complex, at around 1,000,000 square meters, the largest in Latin America.

Apple operates two retail stores in Mexico, both located in Mexico City: Apple Vía Santa Fe (opened 2016) and Apple Antara (opened 2019). Apple Vía Santa Fe is located in the Centro Santa Fe shopping mall. Apple Antara is located in the Polanco district.

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