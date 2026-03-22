Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple and the Sydney Opera House in Australia announced a collaboration, and it turns out this will tie into Apple’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

° From 9to5Mac: Following its recent disclosure of the Coruna exploit chain targeting older iOS versions, Google has now revealed a similar attack believed to be called DarkSword.

° From AppleInsider: The state of Mac gaming does Apple’s incredible chips and stunning displays a disservice. As it has always been, there’s little to suggest Apple knows how, or even wants, to fix it.

° From Macworld: Apple’s WWDC 2026 is expected to begin June 8 with a 10am PT keynote. Here’s what to expect.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the members of the MacVoices Live! panel dive into early hands-on impressions of the new MacBook Neo, highlighting its lightweight design, surprising performance, and emphasis on fun over raw power.

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