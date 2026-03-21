Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 16-20.
° iOS 27 will purportedly focus on bug fixes, performance tweaks, and stability rather than new features.
° No, wait, the second generation MacBook Neo might have a touchscreen.
° Apple’s film “F1” won Best Sound from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
° Apple has announced the AirPods Max 2, which will be available for order on March 26 and cost US$549.
° Apple has acquired MotionVFX, a developer of plugins, visual effects, templates and motion graphics tools for Final Cut Pro.
° Global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow 20% in 2026, supported by Apple’s expected entry.
° Apple is expanding its partnership with the Save The Music Foundation.
° Apple has released the first Background Security Improvement for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
° Brian Lynch, who has been Apple’s senior director in charge of home devices since 2022 is departing to join Oura.
° Musi’s lawsuit against Apple has been dismissed with prejudice.
° Apple and Samsung dominated the list of highest-shipping models globally in 2025.
° The Mac and iPad saw substantial annual growth in India as of the fourth quarter of 2025.
° Apple is cracking down on “vibe coding” apps that allow users with little to no programming experience to build apps or websites using natural language prompts.
° A new report says Apple’s Liquid User interface has a negative affect on users who are blind or have low vision.
° Chicken Soup for the Soul sues Apple and other companies for misusing its content for AI training.
° Apple delivered the strongest smartphone sales growth in China over the first nine weeks of 2026.
° A Federal Circuit has affirmed Masimo’s initial ITC win over Apple — but it’s kind of a hollow victory.
° Google is developing a native Gemini app for the Mac, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today