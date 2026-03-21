Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 16-20.

° iOS 27 will purportedly focus on bug fixes, performance tweaks, and stability rather than new features.

° No, wait, the second generation MacBook Neo might have a touchscreen.

° Apple’s film “F1” won Best Sound from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

° Apple has announced the AirPods Max 2, which will be available for order on March 26 and cost US$549.

° Apple has acquired MotionVFX, a developer of plugins, visual effects, templates and motion graphics tools for Final Cut Pro.

° Global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow 20% in 2026, supported by Apple’s expected entry.

° Apple is expanding its partnership with the Save The Music Foundation.

° Apple has released the first Background Security Improvement for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

° Brian Lynch, who has been Apple’s senior director in charge of home devices since 2022 is departing to join Oura.

° Musi’s lawsuit against Apple has been dismissed with prejudice.

° Apple and Samsung dominated the list of highest-shipping models globally in 2025.

° The Mac and iPad saw substantial annual growth in India as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

° Apple is cracking down on “vibe coding” apps that allow users with little to no programming experience to build apps or websites using natural language prompts.

° A new report says Apple’s Liquid User interface has a negative affect on users who are blind or have low vision.

° Chicken Soup for the Soul sues Apple and other companies for misusing its content for AI training.

° Apple delivered the strongest smartphone sales growth in China over the first nine weeks of 2026.

° A Federal Circuit has affirmed Masimo’s initial ITC win over Apple — but it’s kind of a hollow victory.

° Google is developing a native Gemini app for the Mac, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

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