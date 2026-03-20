Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° TLGS has rolled out a “major update” to its patented multi-video player app “MOVINdow Multi Video Player” for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Designed for sports and motorsports video analysis, the update introduces “Fragment Mode,” a new capability that allows users to fragment any playing video in real time.

° Pyxus International, Inc., a global value-added agricultural company, has launched Pyxus Alliance, its proprietary mobile application designed to empower growers to easily input information and manage essential crop-related services through a single, convenient digital platform. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

° WhatsApp has rolled out a redesigned tab bar on iOS; it’s available at the Apple App Store. It swaps out the familiar Settings gear icon for a new “You” tab featuring your profile photo.

° Perplexity’s Comet browser is now available on the iPhone and focuses on using AI to summarize and extract information instead of relying on tabs, surfing, and search results. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

° Vivaldi has released version 7.9 of its desktop browser, which includes a new UI Auto-hide feature that clears the entire browser interface from view while you read, watch, or work.

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