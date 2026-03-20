Smartphone storage is quietly turning into a paywall, according to All About Cookies. As file sizes grow and available space shrinks, more people are being pushed into paying just to keep their phones functioning normally.

In its latest report, All About Cookies analyzed cloud storage habits and found that 70% of iPhone users pay for extra storage vs. 31% of Android users.

This is especially noticeable with photos and videos. Nearly everyone now relies on the cloud to store their camera roll and many end up paying around US$72 per year just to keep everything backed up and accessible.

From the report (which is based on a survey of 1,000 US adults): In other words, cloud storage isn’t really about “the cloud” anymore. It’s a smartphone strategy. People aren’t deleting files or changing habits, they’re paying to keep everything on their phones.

At the same time, that habit is hard to break. Over half of people said cloud storage has helped them recover files they thought were gone for good, making it feel less optional and more like a built-in safety net.

Here are some key findings from the report:

° More than half of respondents (55%) say they pay for cloud storage after running out of space on their phone. This jumps to 70% among iPhone users.

° Cloud usage is nearly universal, with 88% of people saying they store personal files in the cloud.

° Cloud storage serves as a safety net, with 55% of users reporting they’ve recovered files they thought were permanently lost.

° The average amount users report paying for cloud storage comes out to $5.92 per month, or a little more than $70 annually.

All About Cookies is “an informational website that provides tips, advice, and recommendations to help you with Online Privacy, Identity Theft Prevention, Antivirus Protection, and Digital Security.”

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