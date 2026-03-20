OpenAI has a Mac “superapp” in development that unifies its ChatGPT app, Codex coding platform, and Atlas browser, reports The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article).

From the report: An OpenAI spokeswoman said the new “superapp” will enable teams inside OpenAI to work more closely together, and help the research division focus its efforts around improving one central product. Over the coming months, the company expects to add new “agentic” capabilities within its Codex app so it can help with productivity-related tasks beyond coding before merging ChatGPT and the Atlas browser into the superapp as well.

The WSJ didn’t give a timeline for the debut of the “super app.” However, OpenAI says its mobile ChatGPT app will remain unchanged.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related