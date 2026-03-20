Johnathon Schaech and Eric Lange have joined the cast of “Greyhound 2,” the Apple TV sequel to the World War II hit starring Tom Hanks, reports Deadline.

Production is underway in Australia. Stephen Graham and Elisabeth Shue are also on board with “Robin Hood” breakout Jack Patten among the new additions joining the cast. The next chapter in the Greyhound saga follows Captain Krause (Hanks) and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific Ocean as they help turn the tide of the war.

Following its global premiere on Apple TV in July 2020, “Greyhound” set viewership records for the streamer and landed an Oscar nomination for Best Sound. It’s now streaming on Apple TV.

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