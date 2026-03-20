Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Satechi has expanded its range of keyboards and mice with the Slim LX3 Wired Keyboard and Slim LX Wired Mouse. They’re designed for users who work across platforms such as macOS, Windows, iPadOS, and ChromeOS.

° Zens has unveiled what the Semi Solid State Powerbank with Qi2.2 at just 8 mm thin and 5,000 mAh, it sets a new standard in portable power. Ultra-thin, lightweight, and designed with a clean, minimalist finish, the US$59.99 powerbank is designed to pair seamlessly with iPhone and Android devices.

° CASEKOO, which specializes in mobile lifestyle accessories, has launched the LinKOO, a phone case that the company says features the world’s first open clasp system. It’s now available in “Vital Orange” for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with a full range of colors and finishes rolling out in late May.

° Aqara has announced the availability of the $139.99 Camera Hub G350, which it says is the world’s first Matter-certified camera, and the Doorbell Camera G400 (Wired). Built to deliver future-ready interoperability, the G350 connects directly to Matter-enabled platforms while offering live view, two-way audio, and alerts within the Matter-enabled ecosystem.

° ROKFORM has launched five new power accessories designed to keep phones, tablets, and laptops charged at home, on the road, and around the world. The lineup, which ranges from $19.99 to $99.99, includes wall, car, and wireless charging options.

° OtterBox has introduced the Figura Series, an ultra‑slim, lightweight phone case crafted with a soft‑touch texture for enhanced grip and comfortable everyday carry. It’s the thinnest phone case in the OtterBox lineup.

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