Apple may be behind in AI, but it’s still making a fortune from artificial intelligence.

Between January and August 2025, App Store revenue from generative AI apps nearly tripled, largely driven by ChatGPT subscriptions, reports the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article). In fact, Apple is on pace to surpass $1 billion in artificial intelligence revenue this year, the report says.

While the tech giant is still struggling on its “more personalized” version of Siri, what Apple has that other AI players don’t is “a dominant position making devices,” says the WSJ.

From the article: Apple’s AI plan runs counter to strategies of competitors that are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on chips and data centers to build frontier large language models. Apple is spending a fraction of that, aiming instead to use all the personal information people store on their iPhones together with chips it designs itself to power an on-device AI strategy.

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