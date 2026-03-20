In an X post, Apple CEO said the Mac just had its best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers.

“We love seeing the enthusiasm,” he said.

Those sales are almost certainly attributed to the MacBook Neo, which Apple unveiled on March 4. With its starting price of US$599, it’s the tech giant’s most affordable Mac ever. And it’s getting great reviews.

However, Apple also debuted new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors on March 4. They’re higher end products, but are getting great reviews so are also likely selling well.

MacBook Pros

Apple is predicted to unveil a “MacBook Ultra” later this year with an OLED display and the first touchscreen on a Mac. It’s almost certain to be ultra-expensive (pun intended), but I expect it to be a massive hit.

A ‘MacBook Ultra’ concept

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