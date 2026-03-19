Assurant’s new Mobile Trade-In and Upgrade Industry Trends Report, which shows U.S. consumers received more than $6.4 billion in value through mobile trade-in programs in 2025, a 42% increase year-over-year and the largest annual total since Assurant began tracking the data in 2015.

“The growth reflects a combination of newer and higher quality devices entering into trade-in programs through consumer trade ins,” the report says. “While consumers held onto devices longer overall, the data shows they were more deliberate about when they upgraded, often aligning to major device launches, capability advancements such as AI-enabled features, and competitive trade-in offers.”

Highlights from the report include:

° $2.2 billion in value was returned in the fourth quarter alone, the highest fourth quarter total on record

° Premium 5G devices dominated trade-ins, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 variants and Galaxy S22 Ultra

° 5G devices entering the secondary market increasingly trend newer, supporting stronger resale potential.

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